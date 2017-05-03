Most read
Two Item Huntington City Council Agenda Announced
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
May 8, 2017
7:30 p.m.
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 527 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING NOISE CONTROL
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
6. Resolution re: SUPPLEMENTAL RESOLUTION PROVIDING PARAMETERS AS TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, DATE, MATURITY DATE, INTEREST RATE, INTEREST AND PRINCIPAL PAYMENT DATES AND OTHER TERMS OF THE STORMWATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2017 A, OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON; AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING THE SALE AND DELIVERY OF SUCH NOTES PURSUANT TO A CERTIFICATE OF DETERMINATIONS; AND MAKING OTHER PROVISIONS AS TO THE SERIES 2017 A BONDS
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
7. Good & Welfare
8. Adjournment