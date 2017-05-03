Two Item Huntington City Council Agenda Announced

 Wednesday, May 3, 2017 - 14:30 Updated 2 hours ago

A two item Huntington City Council agenda has been announced for the Monday, May 8, 2017 meeting at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

The agenda is as follows:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

May 8, 2017

7:30 p.m.

 

 


 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 527 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING NOISE CONTROL

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

6. Resolution re: SUPPLEMENTAL RESOLUTION PROVIDING PARAMETERS AS TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, DATE, MATURITY DATE, INTEREST RATE, INTEREST AND PRINCIPAL PAYMENT DATES AND OTHER TERMS OF THE STORMWATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2017 A, OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON; AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING THE SALE AND DELIVERY OF SUCH NOTES PURSUANT TO A CERTIFICATE OF DETERMINATIONS; AND MAKING OTHER PROVISIONS AS TO THE SERIES 2017 A BONDS

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

7. Good & Welfare

 

8. Adjournment

