President, students stroll area neighborhood during special ‘Walks with the Mayor’

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, members of the university’s administration and students joined Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on blocks surrounding the Huntington campus for a special Marshall “Walks with the Mayor” on Wednesday, May 3.

The walk near dusk came after a university survey revealed students felt less safe walking at night than in their residence halls.

The group, including Matt Jarvis, who serves as Marshall’s student body president, members of the university’s senior leadership and Marshall Police Chief Jim Terry, began at the campus edge at Hal Greer Blvd. and Fourth Ave., and continued up to 13th St. to Sixth Ave. and back to campus.

The area covered is one in which students frequently can be seen walking to and from downtown classes, area businesses, and off-campus housing.

This was Gilbert’s third walk with the mayor and the president said he is always excited to participate in efforts to improve Huntington and Marshall University.

“Seeing firsthand the surrounding neighborhoods will help us understand any issues we might be able to address together with the city,” Gilbert said.

Williams said the “Walks with the Mayor” series has proven to be a great way to get outside with residents and see their concerns at the source.

“Marshall University is a vital part of Huntington,” Williams said. “I want all Marshall students to know that I’m willing to walk the extra mile to hear and see how their neighborhood can be improved.”

“I am proud that Marshall University is part of America’s Best Community,” Gilbert said. “Marshall stands ready to consider ideas to revitalize our community.”

In March, Huntington won $3 million and the title of America’s Best Community in a nationwide economic revitalization competition. With the win, Huntington has plans to produce hip hubs for advance manufacturing, innovative makerspaces and entrepreneurial incubators, healthcare businesses and green community improvements.