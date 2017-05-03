INTENSE SCENES

BBC Video Features Heroin Ravaged Huntington

 Wednesday, May 3, 2017 - 22:12 Updated 10 min ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
BBC Photo

Huntington's fight against heroin horrors has been featured in a new BBC video, which is now available on the web. Mayor Steve Williams is one of those interviewed, as well as a member of the Huntington Police Department.

Warning: The video is graphic. It is available after clicking.

Huntington has been ravaged by the opioid epidemic - but now the city in West Virginia is fighting back and targeting the companies that bring the legal drugs into the community.


Video Produced by Tom Bateman, Gareth Evans and Howard Johnson.

A 2016 You Tube/ WEWS video depicts Akron, Ohio's, struggle. More than a thousand people gathered in there to fight back against the growing heroin epidemic that is gripping the city and Northeast Ohio. The community concern rose after the city endured in July 2016 fifteen OD's in a matter of hours.

