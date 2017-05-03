Most read
- LETTER TO EDITOR: Consider OD Toll on First Responders
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Director Tells of "Guardians Volume II" Shooting: Wild Ride Ahead
- Kindred Communications to host Radio Legends Reunion
- Investigation of large-scale drug trafficking organization Sends South Charleston Woman and California Defendant to Prison
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
INTENSE SCENES
BBC Video Features Heroin Ravaged Huntington
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 - 22:12 Updated 10 min ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Huntington has been ravaged by the opioid epidemic - but now the city in West Virginia is fighting back and targeting the companies that bring the legal drugs into the community.
Video Produced by Tom Bateman, Gareth Evans and Howard Johnson.
A 2016 You Tube/ WEWS video depicts Akron, Ohio's, struggle. More than a thousand people gathered in there to fight back against the growing heroin epidemic that is gripping the city and Northeast Ohio. The community concern rose after the city endured in July 2016 fifteen OD's in a matter of hours.