Critical West Virginia revenue collections for April miss mark

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Department of Revenue today released General Revenue Fund collection numbers for April of $467.9 million that were nearly $58.2 million below estimates. Year-to-date adjusted collections of $3.293 billion were $160.1 million below estimate and just 2.4 percent above prior-year receipts.

Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy called April’s revenues disappointing.

“We didn’t think, given the trends we’ve been seeing, that we would hit our estimate for last month, but it is still disappointing,” Hardy said. “April is our most critical month for revenue expectations. We would’ve had to have 8.5 percent growth in April to make our estimates and we haven’t seen anything close to that this fiscal year.

“We still have May and June collections yet to come, but again, given trends, we don’t expect to see a significant spike in our numbers in the next two months either,” Hardy said. “We are still on track to close the current year budget gap with the aid of one-time revenue measures recently enacted by the Legislature.”

Those one-time gap fill revenue transfers included $35.8 million in April.

The biggest deficits last month were in the collection of Personal Income Tax ($42.9 million) and Consumer Sales and Use Tax ($14 million). The Personal Income Tax deficit was attributable to an estimated 17 percent reduction in annual return payments from the prior year. The Consumer Sales Tax shortfall reflected a continuing trend of reduced taxable sales activity partially due to very sluggish wage growth. Those shortfalls were partially offset by a $10.8 million monthly surplus in Severance Tax collections. The Severance Tax surplus was attributable to an ongoing recovery in both natural gas prices and coal sales from prior year levels. Coal production has increased by 19 percent since the beginning of this calendar year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The biggest deficits for the year-to-date were in the collection of Personal Income Tax ($84.8 million), Consumer Sales and Use Tax ($73.1 million) and Corporation Net Income Tax ($23.5 million). These shortfalls were partially offset by a cumulative surplus in Severance Tax ($23.8 million) and Excess Lottery Transfers ($12.0 million).