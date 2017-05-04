House Narrowly Repeals and Repaces Obamacare; All WV Representatives Vote Yes

 Thursday, May 4, 2017 - 13:30 Updated 5 hours ago

The U.S. House of Representatives has narrowly passed 217-213 a repeal and replacement for the Affordable Care Act. The bill now moves to the Senate.

The three Republican WV representatives ---  Evan Jenkins, Alex Mooney, and David McKinley --- voted to repeal and replace Obamacare.

