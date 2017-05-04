Most read
Federal Marshals wearing Bulletproof Vests Seize Fannin Motors; Bank Owed $17.8 Million
Thursday, May 4, 2017 - 13:43 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Based on court documents when representatives of the bank on April 11 arrived to take possession of the collateral, a family member told the representatives to visit his office upstairs and that they "would come back in a box."
Another family member told officials that they would "beat their ass" and "to guide one representative to a spot on the lot."
Collateral includes about 300 vehicles, as well as a firearm, jewelry, coin , currency and knife collection.
The destination dealership location includes a classic auto museum, shark tank and 50s style cafe.
You can download a PDF of the initial complaint below.
- BB&T v. Fannin Motors, et. al. (141.07 KB)