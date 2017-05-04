Federal Marshals wearing Bulletproof Vests Seize Fannin Motors; Bank Owed $17.8 Million

 Thursday, May 4, 2017 - 13:43 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Federal Marshals armed and wearing bullet proof vests have taken possession of the Fannin Motors dealership on U.S. 60 in Ashland, Ky. The action comes in response to a lawsuit by BB&T which asserts that the company and its owners owe $17.8 million dollars.

Based on court documents when representatives of the bank on April 11 arrived to take possession of the collateral, a family member told the representatives to visit his office upstairs and that they "would come back in a box."

Another family member told officials that they would "beat their ass" and "to guide one representative to a spot on the lot."

Collateral includes about 300 vehicles, as well as a firearm, jewelry, coin , currency  and knife collection.

The destination dealership location includes a classic auto museum, shark tank and 50s style cafe.

You can download a PDF of the initial complaint below.

  1. BB&T v. Fannin Motors, et. al. (141.07 KB)
