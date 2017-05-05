Man Dead of Beating Under Bridge; Suspect Jumped into Guyandotte River

A fight under an east Huntington bridge led to the death of a man at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli said the incident occurred near the west bank of the Guyandotte River. The suspect then ran to the middle of the Third Avenue bridge, then, jumped.

Multiple report indicate that he surfaced, then went under.

A recovery operation has been set up, but he has not yet been located.

No names have been released at this time.