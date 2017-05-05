Enslow Boulevard Residence Raided for Drugs

 Friday, May 5, 2017 - 06:58 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
The Huntington Police Department and FBI Drug Fast Force raided a residence in the 2100 block of Enslow Blvd. Thursday morning May 4 seizing crack cocaine and heroin.

32 year old Frank Manila has been jailed on two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Based on HPD incident reports ending Thursday afternoon May 4, four overdoses have been reported. They occurred in the 400 block of Wilson Court, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue, 1100 block of Ninth Street, and 2200 block of Washington Avenue.

(These are based on official HPD incident reports.)

 

