Most read
- Federal Marshals wearing Bulletproof Vests Seize Fannin Motors; Bank Owed $17.8 Million
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- BBC Video Features Heroin Ravaged Huntington
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming on the Big Screens
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- BREAKING ... Two Dead After Cargo Plane Crashes at Yeager Airport
Enslow Boulevard Residence Raided for Drugs
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 06:58 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
32 year old Frank Manila has been jailed on two counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Based on HPD incident reports ending Thursday afternoon May 4, four overdoses have been reported. They occurred in the 400 block of Wilson Court, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue, 1100 block of Ninth Street, and 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
(These are based on official HPD incident reports.)