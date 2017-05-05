BREAKING ... Two Dead After Cargo Plane Crashes at Yeager Airport

The pilot and co-pilot have perished after a cargo plane has crashed in a wooded area near Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV, according to WCHS, WSAZ and CNN reports. WCHS reported that there was " heavy entrapment," when the plane ran off a runway and went over the hill. As of about 8 a.m. May 5 the road is open only for emergency personnel per WCHS. The incident occurred around 7 a.m.

All air traffic is being diverted to other airports. The Air Cargo Carriers plane flies cargo for UPS.