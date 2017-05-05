Most read
BREAKING ... Two Dead After Cargo Plane Crashes at Yeager Airport
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 07:16 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
WSAZ adds that a Level 3 emergency has been declared by Kanawha County. Initially they reported that four people were on board the aircraft, but this has been revised to two, both of whom died. A dispatcher indicated that a "triage" area has been set up.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.
If you have a flight today out of Yeager, please check social media.
Barlow Drive and Keystone Drive are closed.