BREAKING ... Two Dead After Cargo Plane Crashes at Yeager Airport

 Friday, May 5, 2017 - 07:16 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Yeager Airport (file photo)

The pilot and co-pilot  have perished after a  cargo plane has crashed in a wooded area near Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV, according to WCHS, WSAZ and CNN reports.  WCHS reported that there was " heavy entrapment,"  when the plane ran off a runway and went over the hill. As of about 8 a.m. May 5 the road is open only for emergency personnel per WCHS. The incident occurred around 7 a.m.

All air traffic is being diverted to other airports. The Air Cargo Carriers plane flies cargo for UPS.

WSAZ adds that a Level 3 emergency has been declared by Kanawha County. Initially they reported that   four people were on board the aircraft, but this has been revised to two, both of whom died. A dispatcher indicated that a "triage" area has been set up.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

If you have a flight today out of Yeager, please check social media.

Barlow Drive and Keystone Drive are closed.

