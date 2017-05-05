TSA Issues Bus and Truck Guidance Regading "Ramming" Attack Concerns

TSA shared guidance to the trucking and bus industry related to the threat landscape associated with vehicle ramming attacks, a low-tech form of attack that has been used by terrorists who delibera

Lisa Farbstein, office of public affairs for the Transportation Security Administration.

tely aim a motor vehicle at a target with the intent to inflict fatal injuries or significant property damage, according to

TSA recommends vigilance and preparedness to prevent the use of commercial vehicles in terrorist attacks as these low-tech methods of attack are becoming more commonplace around the globe.

The guidance, entitled “Vehicle Ramming Attacks: Threat Landscape, Indicators and Countermeasures,” was shared with truck and bus companies and trade associations as well as to the school bus industry and highway and infrastructure specialists.

Farbstein

stated that the six-page report focuses on the current threat landscape and points out that from 2014 to date, terrorists carried out 17 known vehicle ramming attacks worldwide, resulting in 173 fatalities and 667 injuries.

"The report also shares indicators that may suggest terrorists are planning a vehicle ramming attack and lists countermeasures that can be taken with a focus on meaningful security awareness. One of the messages contained in the report is the reinforcement to drivers, staff and passengers of the importance of the “See Something, Say Something”™ campaign," she said.

"No community, large or small, rural or urban, is immune to attacks of this kind by organized or “lone wolf” terrorists. TSA recommends that the trucking and bus industries take an active role in protecting their businesses and communities from this potential threat."

TSA’s surface transportation division works year-round on security issues with the trucking and bus industries