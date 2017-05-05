Free Comic Book Day Options include Super Hero Girls, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy

 Friday, May 5, 2017 - 08:45 Updated 31 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Bunny Bombshell as Emma Frost browses at Comic World on a prior Free Comic Book Day.
File Photo

Free Comic Book Day returns Saturday May 6 at area stores, just in time for the film opening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2."

One of the free comics available will be a "Guardians" as well as 'Secret Empire,' 'Wonder Woman' (the movie opens in June), 'DC Super Hero Girls,' and 'Riverdale.'

Huntington's Comic World will exclusively hand out Walking Dead' and 'Vampirella.'

Comic World encourages customers to come in costumes. Photos will be posted on their Facebook page.

The You Tube video illustrates some of the comics available.

 

 Check out FB for some Bunny Bombshell images from past Comic Book days at,

https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonNews/photos/pcb.1309169572508011/1309...

 

Locations for area comic stores are:

1. Purple Earth, 1115 Fourth Avenue, Huntington

2. Comic World, 1204 Fourth Avenue, Huntington

3. Inner Geek, Ashland Town Center, 5000 Winchester Avenue

4. Superhero Creamery, 216 15th St. (Ashland) and 415 Diederich Blvd. (Russell)

