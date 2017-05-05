Most read
Free Comic Book Day Options include Super Hero Girls, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 08:45 Updated 31 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
The You Tube video illustrates some of the comics available.
Check out FB for some Bunny Bombshell images from past Comic Book days at,
https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonNews/photos/pcb.1309169572508011/1309...
Locations for area comic stores are:
1. Purple Earth, 1115 Fourth Avenue, Huntington
2. Comic World, 1204 Fourth Avenue, Huntington
3. Inner Geek, Ashland Town Center, 5000 Winchester Avenue
4. Superhero Creamery, 216 15th St. (Ashland) and 415 Diederich Blvd. (Russell)