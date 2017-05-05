Free Comic Book Day Options include Super Hero Girls, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy

Bunny Bombshell as Emma Frost browses at Comic World on a prior Free Comic Book Day.

Free Comic Book Day returns Saturday May 6 at area stores, just in time for the film opening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2."

One of the free comics available will be a "Guardians" as well as 'Secret Empire,' 'Wonder Woman' (the movie opens in June), 'DC Super Hero Girls,' and 'Riverdale.'

Huntington's Comic World will exclusively hand out Walking Dead' and 'Vampirella.'

Comic World encourages customers to come in costumes. Photos will be posted on their Facebook page.