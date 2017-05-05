Free Comic Book Day Saturday; Costumes Encouraged IMAGES

One of the free comics available will be a "Guardians" as well as 'Secret Empire,' 'Wonder Woman' (the movie opens in June), 'DC Super Hero Girls,' and 'Riverdale.'

Free Comic Book Day returns Saturday May 6 at area stores, just in time for the film opening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2."

Huntington's Comic World will exclusively hand out Walking Dead' and 'Vampirella.'

Comic World encourages customers to come in costumes. Photos will be posted on their Facebook page.

Locations for area comic stores are:

1. Purple Earth, 1115 Fourth Avenue, Huntington

2. Comic World, 1204 Fourth Avenue, Huntington

3. Inner Geek, Ashland Town Center, 5000 Winchester Avenue

4. Superhero Creamery, 216 15th St. (Ashland) and 415 Diederich Blvd. (Russell)

MPE Videos and Collectables, 709 14th St. W, Huntington does not participate since they sell only back issues.

"I only deal in back issues and don't buy from comic book distributors, so I am not provided with material to pass out free," said Randy Meade.

Bunny Bombshell featured in the image gallery is available for private parties and events as Elsa WV. In addition to Elsa ("Frozen") she has cosplayed Catwoman, Spider Gwen, Valkyrie, Emma Frost , Black Canary, and plans Dagger, a character from the past who has the power to cure drug addiction.

The Meade comic collectable store does participate in Central City Days, which has featured Elsa of WV , who is one of Bunny's available characters, strolling on the street.

Visit her Facebook page and send her a message:

https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonElsa

https://www.facebook.com/BunnyBombshell



