2017 Rails & Ales Festival to be Held on Saturday, August 12th

The Better Beer Coalition (BBC) which organizes the Rails & Ales Festival has announced that the fifth annual event will be Saturday, August 12, 2017. With the success of the festival the last four years, organizers are again expanding the festival by adding an evening session. Organizers expect to accommodate over 8,000 attendees, participants and volunteers at Huntington’s Harris Riverfront Park.

The Festival will feature live music, food from local restaurants and specialty craft beer from West Virginia breweries and craft breweries across the US and from around the world.





The 2017 Rails & Ales Festival will feature:

· Samples of over 200 different craft and import beers, including many of West Virginia’s breweries and featuring special selection beers with limited availability

· Delicious food from local area restaurants

· Live music by talented local area musicians all day

· Shopping with your favorite local artisans and vendors

The afternoon session will open at 11 AM for guests with a VIP ticket and noon for general admission guests. The afternoon session concludes at 4 PM. The evening session opens at 6 PM and concludes at 10 PM. There will be no VIP tickets sold for the evening session.

Tickets for the Rails & Ales Festival go on sale Thursday, June 1st at 6:00 p.m. Guests may purchase a VIP ticket for $60, which provides early access to the afternoon session or purchase a general admission ticket for $40 for the afternoon or evening session. Last year’s event sold out in less than 48 hours. Although organizers have increased the number of tickets that will be available this year, they expect another sell-out event. “The reason we created the Rails & Ales Festival is because we wanted to grow the craft beer culture in Huntington and improve access to craft beer by demonstrating a demand in our area. Five years later, that mission remains the same. As we continue to grow the festival, so grows the number of craft beer consumers in our area. There are so many exciting things happening in the craft beer scene in Huntington and we are happy to be a part of it,” said Jessica Pressman, one of the event organizers.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-rails-ales-craft-beer-festival-huntington-wv-tickets-34214696077?aff=es2. Links to the site will be available on the Festival website www.railsandales.com , and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/railsandalesfestival. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be no refunds for tickets purchased. Additionally, anyone who attends the event must have a ticket, a photo ID and be over 21 years of age.

Organizations who would like to become a sponsor of the event may contact Jay Fox at betterbeercoalitionwv@gmail.com or call 304-633-4525.

The inaugural Rails & Ales Festival took place in 2013 at Heritage Station and consisted of 750 attendees and a handful of beer vendors. Since then, the festival has grown over a thousand percent, changed locations, added a second session and continues to expand each year to accommodate the increasing number of craft beer fans in the tri-state.