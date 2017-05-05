West Virginia American Water Taking Precautionary Measures Following Cargo Plane Crash

UPDATE: Charleston, W.Va. (May 5, 2017 – 12:00 p.m.) – West Virginia American Water continues to carefully monitor this morning’s cargo plane crash at Yeager Airport for potential source water impacts from spilled fuel. Water quality staff are analyzing water samples collected near the crash site using advanced analytical equipment. Additionally, the treatment plant’s continuous source water monitoring panels have detected no changes in water quality.

Officials from WVDEP, Kanawha County and Yeager Airport confirm that all fuel has been contained and they have no indication that fuel reached any tributary of the Elk River. West Virginia American Water staff expressed concern about rain expected later today and we understand that an immediate environmental cleanup is underway given the crash site’s proximity to the Elk River.

Earlier this morning, West Virginia American Water activated its powdered activated carbon feed and deployed additional booms around the treatment plant intake as a precaution. The company will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with emergency response and public health officials. The situation does not warrant any drinking water advisories.