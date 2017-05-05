Most read
BREAKING... Triple Shooting Closes Portion of Huntington's Eighth Avenue
Dispatch reported a subject with blood on his back at about 11:52 a.m. Friday, May 5. The victim apparently ran towards a house in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. Two additional victims went to the hospital.
Their injuries are not life threatening, according to reports.