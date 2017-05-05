BREAKING... Triple Shooting Closes Portion of Huntington's Eighth Avenue

Huntington police continue investigating what is now a triple shooting in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. Police have closed Eighth Avenue near the 1700 block.

Dispatch reported a subject with blood on his back at about 11:52 a.m. Friday, May 5. The victim apparently ran towards a house in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. Two additional victims went to the hospital.

Their injuries are not life threatening, according to reports.



