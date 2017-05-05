BREAKING... Triple Shooting Closes Portion of Huntington's Eighth Avenue

 Friday, May 5, 2017 - 11:37 Updated 34 min ago
Huntington police continue investigating what is now a triple shooting in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.  Police have closed Eighth Avenue near the 1700 block.

Dispatch  reported a subject with blood on his back at about 11:52 a.m. Friday, May 5.  The victim  apparently ran towards a house in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. Two additional victims went to the hospital.

Their injuries are not life threatening, according to reports.

 


