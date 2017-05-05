Most read
Babcock State Park offers “Hello Springtime” cabin discount in May
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 15:47 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Babcock is a favorite place to view spring wildflowers,” said Assistant Superintendent Sean Pettrey. “Visitors, especially photographers, come from all over the country to see the Glade Creek Gristmill and to enjoy stream and lake fishing, hiking and bird watching.”
“Boley Lake and stream at Babcock are stocked in May, and the Skyline Trail and Manns Creek overlook have beautiful views in spring months with the foliage greening up,” said Superintendent Clinton Cochran. “The Narrow Gauge Trail is a nice walk with its swinging bridge creek crossing.”
The “Hello Springtime” discount cannot be combined with any other discount or rate packages. A list of special events at Babcock State Park is available at www.babcocksp.com. To make cabin reservations, call 304-438-3004 and ask for the “Hello Springtime” discount.