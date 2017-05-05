Babcock State Park offers “Hello Springtime” cabin discount in May

Photo: WV Dept. of Commerce

CLIFFTOP, W.Va. – Babcock State Park in Fayette County is saying “hello” to spring by offering a midweek discount at its legacy and classic cabins. With this offer, overnight guests who rent a cabin for two or more consecutive nights will receive 20 percent off through May 24, 2017.





“Babcock is a favorite place to view spring wildflowers,” said Assistant Superintendent Sean Pettrey. “Visitors, especially photographers, come from all over the country to see the Glade Creek Gristmill and to enjoy stream and lake fishing, hiking and bird watching.”



“Boley Lake and stream at Babcock are stocked in May, and the Skyline Trail and Manns Creek overlook have beautiful views in spring months with the foliage greening up,” said Superintendent Clinton Cochran. “The Narrow Gauge Trail is a nice walk with its swinging bridge creek crossing.”



The “Hello Springtime” discount cannot be combined with any other discount or rate packages. A list of special events at Babcock State Park is available at

