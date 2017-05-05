Most read
Christian Persecution Ignored by Media World-wide
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 15:57 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Christian Freedom International urges Christians to remember the persecuted and pray for the persecuted Church in Egypt. CFI urges concerned Christians to send a petition of support to President Trump. Tell him to keep the spotlight on the genocide of Christians in the Middle East.
"The omission is so flagrant" says CFI president Jim Jacobson "that not only does the U.S. media avoid the topic, but even the media around the world."
Christians in Egypt suffered two deadly suicide bombings on Palm Sunday, killing 46 people and injuring more than 100 others. ISIS said it sent suicide bombers to the two churches, one in Alexandria and one in Tanta. Egypt's Christian minority makes up about 10 percent of the country's population, according to a recent estimate by the CIA. Roughly 9 million people have endured the recent attacks in that region, aggression that dates back centuries, usually at the hands of Muslim extremists.
For the full report and to sign the petition go to www.christianfreedom.org.
800.323.2273
Christian Freedom International is a non-denominational human rights organization for religious liberty providing real solutions to conditions of human misery caused by religious persecution.