Marshall University Student Tatiana Schrader Receives a Prestigious Place on a Fulbright Summer Institute to the University of Exeter

The US-UK Fulbright Commission is the only bi-lateral, transatlantic scholarship programme, offering awards and summer programmes for study or research in any field, at any accredited US or UK university. The Commission is part of the Fulbright programme conceived by Senator J William Fulbright in the aftermath of World War II to promote leadership, learning and empathy between nations through educational exchange. Award recipients and summer programme participants will be the future leaders for tomorrow and support the ‘special relationship’ between the US and UK.

Tatiana Schrader, a student from Marshall University, has received a place on a Fulbright Summer Institute to study at University of Exeter on one of the most prestigious and selective summer scholarship programmes operating world-wide.

As a participant, Tatiana has been selected from a strong applicant pool to experience the UK on a four-week summer programme. Tatiana’s programme, which carries a theme of Issues in Climate Change, will allow her and three other participants to study at Exeter and learn from their Geography department, which is ranked in the top 25 in the world.

Commenting on receiving the place, Tatiana said: “I feel very honoured that I was selected for such a prestigious place in a Fulbright Summer Institute. I’m looking forward to broaden my knowledge on how the environment impacts public health and also to exchange ideas with the other students in the institute and at the University of Exeter.”

Penny Egan CBE, Executive Director, US-UK Fulbright Commission said: “In the 70th year of the Special Relationship, we can celebrate American students seeking study abroad opportunities through our Summer Institute programme. This is a unique opportunity to get a taste of British higher education while interacting with students from across the globe. As part of a diverse and high-achieving cohort, these students will gain immensely from the experience.”

The Commission selects participants through a rigorous application and interview process. In making these awards the Commission looks not only for academic excellence but a focused application, a range of extracurricular and community activities, demonstrated ambassadorial skills, a desire to further the Fulbright Programme and a plan to give back to the recipient’s home country upon returning.

Fulbright Summer Institutes cover all participant costs. In addition, Fulbright summer participants receive a distinctive support and cultural education programme including visa processing, a comprehensive pre-departure orientation, enrichment opportunities in country, a re-entry session and opportunity to join our alumni networks.