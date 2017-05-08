Two Walks with Mayor Steve this Week

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, May 8, 2017 - 17:57 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Mayor Steve Williams will be joined by City Council members and representatives of the Police, Fire, Public Works and Planning and Development departments this week for two neighborhood walks. Both walks will start at 5:30 p.m.:

Tuesday, May 9: Fairfield East and Walnut Hills. Walk will start at the Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave.

Thursday, May 11: West End. Walk will start at the 14th Street West gazebo.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus