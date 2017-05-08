Two men plead guilty to Huntington federal heroin conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two men who participated in a heroin conspiracy in the Huntington area between 2014 and 2016 pleaded guilty today to federal drug charges, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Mark Steven Bush, Jr., 29, of Detroit, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. Tiquan R. Lang, 22, of Port St. Joe, Florida, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Between November 2014 and June 8, 2016, Bush conspired with others who either sold heroin for him, rented or purchased cars in their names for him, stored heroin and guns for him, and transferred the proceeds of drug trafficking for him. During the conspiracy, those selling heroin for Bush would receive heroin on consignment or “front.” Bush would later receive proceeds from the sales. Bush enlisted the aid of others who permitted Bush to title cars in their names in exchange for payments of heroin. These individuals also provided transportation for Bush and for those selling heroin on Bush’s behalf. Bush utilized another individual to make trips to Detroit to deliver money and transport heroin and oxymorphone pills back to Huntington. Bush also stored and distributed heroin at various residences in the Huntington area. In a law enforcement search of 729 Oxford Drive in Huntington on May 23, 2016, approximately 85 grams of heroin and four firearms were seized, all of which Bush admitted he possessed.

Lang admitted he participated in the conspiracy in early 2015. During this period, Lang permitted multiple individuals, including Bush, to stay in and distribute heroin from his apartment located at 1922 7th Avenue in Huntington. On multiple occasions, Lang received and distributed heroin when directed. On February 4, 2015, agents with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Lang’s apartment. During the search, agents seized two firearms, and Lang admitted his participation in the conspiracy to law enforcement.

Bush faces at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison. Lang faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on August 14, 2017.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecutions. The plea hearings were held before Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.