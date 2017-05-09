Most read
White House Fires FBI Director Comey
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - 19:16 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
He also said the president acted “on the clear recommendations” of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, sweeping away the man who is responsible for an investigation into whether members of Trump's campaign team colluded with Russia in its interference in last year's election.
Comey was once seen as an unimpeachable and nonpartisan ideal of how a law enforcement officer should behave. But he saw his reputation tarnished when he was dragged into the toxic politics of the 2016 campaign. In recent days, he again came under fire for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server that many Democrats believe cost the former secretary of state the presidency.
In a signed letter, Trump informed Comey that he was "hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately," explaining that he reached the conclusion that Comey is "not able to effectively lead the bureau."