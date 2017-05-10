Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Ruling on Hate Crime in State v. Butler

 Wednesday, May 10, 2017
CHARLESTON —Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement regarding Tuesday’s decision by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals that affirmed the unambiguous definition of  the word ‘sex’ in the state’s hate crime statute.


The court’s 3-2 decision, in State v. Butler, found the Legislature, “said … what it meant and meant what it said,” in concluding the statute’s use of the word “sex” does not include “sexual orientation.”

“The state Supreme Court of Appeals interpreted the law as written, respecting the Legislature’s authority to determine criminal law.

“The facts of this case are deeply disturbing and heinous, and I remain steadfast in describing the alleged behavior as despicable, but such conduct does not give the judicial system a license to rewrite state law. That authority lies with the state Legislature and this decision preserves that balance.”

The state Supreme Court’s decision upheld the lower court’s ruling and remands the case to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition.
