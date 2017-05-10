Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Ruling on Hate Crime in State v. Butler
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 00:01 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The court’s 3-2 decision, in State v. Butler, found the Legislature, “said … what it meant and meant what it said,” in concluding the statute’s use of the word “sex” does not include “sexual orientation.”
“The state Supreme Court of Appeals interpreted the law as written, respecting the Legislature’s authority to determine criminal law.
“The facts of this case are deeply disturbing and heinous, and I remain steadfast in describing the alleged behavior as despicable, but such conduct does not give the judicial system a license to rewrite state law. That authority lies with the state Legislature and this decision preserves that balance.”
The state Supreme Court’s decision upheld the lower court’s ruling and remands the case to Cabell County Circuit Court for further disposition.