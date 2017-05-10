Most read
AG Urges Consumers to Use a Contract in Hiring Home Improvement Help
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 00:04 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Some of the most common consumer complaints received by the Attorney General’s Office are lack of home improvement licensing and work completion.
“Home improvement season is a time when those looking to save a buck could be susceptible to fraud,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Signing a contract is perhaps the best safeguard to protect yourself from getting ripped off. It sets guidelines and expectations for the work so no one is treated unfairly.”
State law requires a written contract when hiring a contractor for home improvement projects costing $250 or more. In addition to a contract, jobs of $2,500 or more require the contractor to be licensed by the state Contractor Licensing Board.
Things to remember when drafting and signing a contract include:
• The contractor’s name, address and telephone number.
• A description in “plain language” of all goods and services purchased.
• The contract price with all credit or financing information.
• An approximate completion date.
• The consumer’s right to cancel the contract within three business days.
Drafting a contract can be easy and does not require a lawyer. Such agreements should be signed and dated by both the consumer and the contractor before any work begins. Each party should retain a copy of the contract.
For more information, read the Attorney General’s brochure, “Measuring Up: A Consumer’s Guide to Hiring Contractors for Home Repairs,” at http://bit.ly/2pmjiUD.
Anyone with questions or knowledge of a potential home repair scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at http://www.wvago.gov.