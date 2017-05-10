Kentucky Heroin, Pain Killer Epidemic Spreading; Ashland Preps for Narcan Resistant Drugs

Studies from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicate heroin use has sharply increase among men, women , all income levels, and most age demographics across the U.S. Kentucky is no exception . The Kentucky Health Issue Poll (KHIP) shows that 27% of Kentucky adults know someone who has abused prescription pain medication; and 17% know a heroin user . The data indicates a nine percent increase in 2013.

“The country, and Kentucky in particular, are facing an opioid epidemic that is truly shocking,” said Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky President and CEO Ben Chandler. “Kentuckians are seeing friends and family members struggle with addiction, and the increase in heroin use is particularly alarming. Heroin overdose rates are climbing across the country, and Kentucky is no exception.”

The KHIP newsletter can be downloaded by clicking the attachment PDF below.

In Ashland, Ky. and surround Boyd County, first responders are preparing for Acrylfentanyl, a new fentanyl analogue which was found on the scene of two Pennsylvania fatal Overdoses in the last six months.

Special Agent Patrick Trainor of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Pennsylvania warned in a published interview that the new synthetic drugs from China are resistant to Narcan, the injection used to reverse OD's.

Tom Adams, Boyd EMS director, told the Daily Independent, "The month of April was our busiest month for overdoses, and we did see a number of patients that required large amounts of Narcan. Sometimes up to four times the number of a usual dose."

During a three week period in April the Daily Independent reported 39 incidents where Narcan was used and that during the first quarter of 2017 , Boyd EMS treated 76 patients with Narcan. Two deaths occurred "in the presence" of EMS. Adams does not know how many perished after the responders left their patients at the hospital.