Attorney General Sessions to Open DEA Drug Seminar Thursday in Charleston

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 01:14 Updated 7 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
The DEA’s 360 Strategy is designed to help cities and surrounding regions deal with the heroin and prescription drug abuse epidemic and the violent crime associated with it. The social media hashtag for the event is #DEA360Strategy.
Sessions will speak at 9 a.m.
His appearance follows United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price who spoke Tuesday, May 9 in Charleston.
Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, a representative of Public News Service, has been jailed for 'willful disruption of government processes" after attempting to gain access through a state capitol corridor protected by U. S. Secret Service to the news conference with Price and Kellyanne Conway , a counselor for President Donald Trump.