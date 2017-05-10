Attorney General Sessions to Open DEA Drug Seminar Thursday in Charleston

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will give the opening remarks at a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 360 Heroin & Opioid Response Summit on THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2017. The daylong event sponsored by the DEA, Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy will bring together stakeholders and professionals working in law enforcement, prevention and education, treatment, recovery, health care and emergency response.

The DEA’s 360 Strategy is designed to help cities and surrounding regions deal with the heroin and prescription drug abuse epidemic and the violent crime associated with it. The social media hashtag for the event is #DEA360Strategy.

Sessions will speak at 9 a.m.

His appearance follows United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price who spoke Tuesday, May 9 in Charleston.

Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, a representative of Public News Service, has been jailed for 'willful disruption of government processes" after attempting to gain access through a state capitol corridor protected by U. S. Secret Service to the news conference with Price and Kellyanne Conway , a counselor for President Donald Trump.