WV ACLU Holds News Conference: Reporter Arrested for Asking Question

Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, a representative of Public News Service, has been arrested for 'willful disruption of government processes" after attempting to gain access through a state capitol corridor protected by U. S. Secret Service to the news conference with Price and Kellyanne Conway , a counselor for President Donald Trump.

According to a tweet , Heyman standing in a public space at the WV Capitol attempted to ask Secretary Price a question about preexisting conditions. The secretary did not answer.

Heyman told an online site, "First time I’ve ever been arrested for asking a question. First time I’ve ever heard of someone getting arrested for asking a question,” he said.

“It’s dreadful. This is my job, this is what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to find out if someone is going to be affected by this healthcare law…I think it is a question that deserves to be answered,” he added.

http://news.groopspeak.com/watch-reporter-gets-arrested-for-asking-trump...

ACLU WV held a news conference Tuesday night, it can be viewed here

https://www.facebook.com/ACLUWV/videos/1442206949147656/:

ACLU WV Video