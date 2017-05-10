WV ACLU Holds News Conference: Reporter Arrested for Asking Question

 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 02:59 Updated 5 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

 

Daniel Heyman, 54, of Charleston, a representative of Public News Service, has been arrested for 'willful disruption of government processes"  after attempting to gain access  through a  state capitol corridor protected by U. S. Secret Service to the news conference with Price and Kellyanne Conway , a counselor for President Donald Trump.

However, a tweet from ACLU of WV differs.

According to a tweet  , Heyman standing in a public space at the WV Capitol  attempted to ask Secretary Price a question about preexisting conditions. The secretary did not answer.

Heyman told an online site, "First time I’ve ever been arrested for asking a question. First time I’ve ever heard of someone getting arrested for asking a question,” he said. 

“It’s dreadful. This is my job, this is what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to find out if someone is going to be affected by this healthcare law…I think it is a question that deserves to be answered,” he added.

http://news.groopspeak.com/watch-reporter-gets-arrested-for-asking-trump...

ACLU WV held a news conference Tuesday night, it can be viewed here

https://www.facebook.com/ACLUWV/videos/1442206949147656/:

ACLU WV Video


 

