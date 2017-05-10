Most read
- WV ACLU Holds News Conference: Reporter Arrested for Asking Question
- North Carolina Man Indicted for Running Roofing Scam in Ohio, West Virginia
- Fromer MU Football Player One of Two men pleading guilty to Huntington federal heroin conspiracy
- Kentucky Heroin, Pain Killer Epidemic Spreading; Ashland Preps for Narcan Resistant Drugs
- Attorney General Sessions to Open DEA Drug Seminar Thursday in Charleston
- Two Walks with Mayor Steve this Week
- Nuclear Emergency Declared in Washington after Tunnel Collapse
- Jenkins Challenges Manchin for U.S. Senate
- Huntington Public Safety Committee Recommends Increased Court Fees; Discusses Deer Population
- AG Urges Consumers to Use a Contract in Hiring Home Improvement Help
WV ACLU Holds News Conference: Reporter Arrested for Asking Question
According to a tweet , Heyman standing in a public space at the WV Capitol attempted to ask Secretary Price a question about preexisting conditions. The secretary did not answer.
Heyman told an online site, "First time I’ve ever been arrested for asking a question. First time I’ve ever heard of someone getting arrested for asking a question,” he said.
“It’s dreadful. This is my job, this is what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to find out if someone is going to be affected by this healthcare law…I think it is a question that deserves to be answered,” he added.
http://news.groopspeak.com/watch-reporter-gets-arrested-for-asking-trump...
ACLU WV held a news conference Tuesday night, it can be viewed here
https://www.facebook.com/ACLUWV/videos/1442206949147656/:
ACLU WV Video