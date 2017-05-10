Vaughan selected as April Resident of the Month

Vaughn, who is completing his third and final year of the family medicine residency, was selected for the compassion he displayed while taking care of an elderly patient and their caretaker.

Freddie W. Vaughan II, M.D., has been selected as the April Resident of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

“The caretaker acknowledged the difficulty in finding a doctor in today’s society with such an amazing bedside manner and felt Dr. Vaughan should be recognized for his extraordinary care,” Wehner said. “We are appreciative the caretaker took time to acknowledge Dr. Vaughan’s efforts.”

A Poca, West Virginia, native, he received his master’s degree in clinical psychology from the Marshall University Graduate College and practiced clinical psychology for nearly five years before starting medical school at Marshall. He received an undergraduate degree in psychology from West Virginia University.

“Dr. Freddie Vaughan is an excellent physician, well-liked by all faculty and staff,” said Tammy L. Bannister, M.D., family medicine residency program director. “So, I was not surprised when I received a call from a patient’s caretaker. The caretaker was extremely impressed with how Dr. Vaughan went above and beyond for this elderly patient—so much so that she is now considering changing herself and her family to Dr. Vaughan for their primary care provider!”

Within the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Vaughan is a member of the Resident Super User Committee; a participant on the CORE Program work group, a program for patient rounding; and a member of the Family Medical Center and Primary Care Medical Home committees. He has also worked with Autism Services Center and Marshall Medical Outreach. Vaughan has previously received a third-year teaching award, and prior to residency, received the 2014 Heydinger Award for Commitment to Family Medicine, Academic Excellence and Leadership Potential as well as the 2014 Robert B. Walker Award for Outstanding Dedication to Rural Primary Care. After completing his family medicine residency in June, Vaughan will become a faculty member at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and will practice in Kenova.

As part of his recognition as the April Resident of the Month, Vaughan received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.