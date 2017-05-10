School of Pharmacy names interim dean as search continues

Brian A. Gallagher, R.Ph., J.D., director of pharmacy services for Marshall Health and chief of government relations and health care policy at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has been named interim dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy effective June 16, Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert announced today.

Gilbert said Gallagher will lead the school forward as current dean Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., retires this summer.

“Brian is a member of the School of Pharmacy’s executive team and his knowledge of the school’s operation is extensive,” Gilbert said. “His expertise will carry us through Dr. Yingling’s retirement and into the fall semester. The search for a permanent dean continues, but we felt it was prudent to have someone in the leadership position now.”

Gallagher, a West Virginia native, graduated from West Virginia University in 1981 with a B.S. in pharmacy and received his law degree from Wake Forest University in 1984.

In addition to serving as senior vice president of government affairs with the American Pharmacists Association, Gallagher has held a wide variety of posts: vice president for regulatory compliance for Rite Aid, vice president of risk management and governance for NDCHealth, general counsel for TechRx, director of pharmacy regulatory affairs for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores and general counsel for West Virginia University Hospitals. He served for eight years in the West Virginia House of Delegates, where he was chairman of both the Banking and Insurance and Legislative Rule Making Review Committees. He authored a wide variety of statutes, including the Pharmacy Practice Act.

“I am indebted to Marshall University for allowing me the opportunity to return to West Virginia several years ago,” Gallagher said. “When President Gilbert asked me to consider the interim post, I couldn’t say no. I’m grateful for the privilege to serve in this capacity.”

Gallagher said he will focus on continuing the school’s upward trajectory with an emphasis on accreditation, the strategic plan and student performance.

Marshall University School of Pharmacy opened its doors in 2012 and graduated its inaugural class in 2016.