Marshall Recreation Center to host summer kickoff event

The Marshall Recreation Center will open its doors to the public at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, for an open house event focused on programming that will take place at the facility during the summer months.

Camp staff will be present to hold a meet-and-greet for children who are registered for Healthy Herd Youth Camp, and for those parents or guardians interested in having their children attend the camp. An obstacle course will be set up for the kids, so they can get a feel for what will happen during their time at camp. The climbing wall will be open for anyone to try and a photo booth will be set up. Anyone who gets their picture taken can register to win a free week of Healthy Herd Youth Camp. Camps are available on a weekly basis beginning the week of May 29 and continuing until the week of July 31.

Swim-school instructors will lead games in the pool for parents and children who are registered, or thinking of registering, for summer swim school. Aquatics staff will hold a raffle for a free class. Swim school will run from May 30 through July 1, and from July 11 through August 10. Weeklong, accelerated classes will also be offered starting the week of May 30.

All group fitness classes that take place during the event will be free of charge for anyone to try, and Studio X will host a demonstration of the activities offered in that space during the summer. Studio X is a circuit training class that functions as a drop-in personal training service.

Other group fitness classes available during the event include Zumba from 6 to 7 p.m. and BodyPump from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Parents or other interested parties may attend free of charge.

For more information about the event, please contact the Marshall Recreation Center at 304-696-4732 or e-mail reccenter@marshall.edu.