Police to Issue Citations for Blocking Street Sweepers

The Huntington Sanitary Board launched the street-sweeping service in July 2015 in an effort to minimize the impact of storm water on Huntington’s roadways and prevent pollution and debris from entering the sewer system.

On May 30, the Huntington Police Department will begin issuing nonmoving violations to motorists who have not moved their vehicles out of a street-sweeping zone. This follows aggressive enforcement of water turn offs if HSB payments dip even a few days behind.

Since the Sanitary Board contracted with Contract Sweepers of Columbus, Ohio to provide the service, the company has swept 1,516 miles and collected 2,708 tons – or 5.416 million pounds – of debris.

In the almost two years that street sweepers have cleaned Huntington’s streets, vehicles have not been ticketed. However, that will change beginning May 30 in an effort to make the service more effective.

The residential service runs five days a week April through November. Contract Sweepers divides the city into 18 sections and spends two days sweeping in each section.

Workers post signs notifying residents 24 hours prior to sweeping. The signs indicate that vehicles are prohibited from parking on the street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of sweeping. The Police Department will issue a nonmoving violation to any vehicle parked in an area designated for sweeping during those hours. The violation carries a fine of $25.

Anyone who receives a nonmoving violation can pay the fine at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or in Room 20 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., during regular business hours.

In addition to signs being posted in street-sweeping zones, the City of Huntington will publish the upcoming week’s street-sweeping schedule on www.cityofhuntington.com and on social media every Friday to give residents proper notification.

For more information about the street-sweeping service, email Jay Edwards at the Huntington Sanitary Board at jedwards@huntingtonsb.com.