Huntington Gardens Apartments Now Open

 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 18:44 Updated 17 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington Gardens Apartments Now Open
Photo Mayor's Offfice

The Huntington Housing Authority hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for Huntington Gardens Apartments, a 40-unit affordable townhouse complex for low-income seniors located in the 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.

The complex consists of 10 two-bedroom units and 30 one-bedroom units. The Housing Authority is now accepting applications. For more information, call 304-526-4400.

