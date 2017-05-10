Most read
Huntington Gardens Apartments Now Open
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 18:44 Updated 17 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The complex consists of 10 two-bedroom units and 30 one-bedroom units. The Housing Authority is now accepting applications. For more information, call 304-526-4400.