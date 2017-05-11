Massachusetts Reveals Grim Statistics --- OD Deaths Reached 2,000 in 2016

Despite stepped up efforts on education and recovery treatment which temporarily lowered deaths, fentanyl laced into drugs has sent OD deaths spiraling again. 77% of the deaths have a fentanyl connection.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders told a Baltimore radio station that the absolute number would appear to be "just over 2,000 in 2016 is a sobering reminder that we still have a lot more work to do to bend the trend of opioid deaths."

The Massachusetts Medical Society is lobbying for supervised injection sites and putting reversal drug naloxone in emergency response boxes.

"We need to think bolder and with different strategies. There's a lot of discussion around safe injection sites, about increasing warming centers, looking at having Narcan in emergency boxes. We are open to all of these ideas," Sudders said on WBUR. "We obviously need to study them to ensure that wherever we go next in addressing the opioid epidemic we can do it legally, safely and in an evidence-based manner."



A law passed limits opioid prescribing. Tracking shows that more men than women in Mass. die of overdoses.



However, adverse consequences for legitimate pain sufferers and/or anxiety/depression patients has not been revealed. HNN has heard many individuals "crying in pain" both in and out of hospitals due to policies not to prescribe sufficient pain killers --- and properly monitor to ensure that the patient does not develop an addiction.

Others may find themselves left without a physician willing to continue treatment for panic attacks/ anxiety/depression/PTSD and other chemical imbalance in brain issues, which previously have been controlled. Patients have difficulty changing physicians when one retires or leaves the state due to the stigma. In addition, allergy sufferers have been given less medication and left to try over the counter meds looking for a combination that treats all symptoms i.e. outside, inside, and food allergies.









