Huntington Holds Summer Fun Video Contest for Young People

Children in Grade 1-12 can enter by filming a 30 second video talking about your favorite place to go in Huntington for the summer. We’ll pick two winners, one from grades 1-6 and one from grades 7-12.

The City of Huntington wants young people to tell how it becomes "funington" during the warm weather months.

The winner in each category gets $100 and second place in each gets $50. The winner will also be our spokesperson for Funington 2017. You’ll go on WSAZ with us, do a radio interview and take part in a video we film. So show us how outgoing you are!

Funington is an event where the CVB hooks up with Camden Park, Greater Huntington Parks, Heritage Farm and Huntington Museum of Art to present something for kids to do every weekday during June and July. For instructions on how to submit your video, go to www.visithuntingtonwv.org/funington-contest . But hurry, contest ends on May 26.