Most read
- School of Pharmacy names interim dean as search continues
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Cedar Point General Manager and Wie establish endowment at Marshall University Foundation
- Huntington's Hammer Hits Seasonal Offensive, Defensive Highs
- Lady Irish Prevails Over Trinity
- Huntington's Lady Highlanders Lose to George Washington in Tournament
- Herd Loses to Ohio University
- Vaughan selected as April Resident of the Month
- Huntington Gardens Apartments Now Open
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
Huntington Holds Summer Fun Video Contest for Young People
Thursday, May 11, 2017 - 11:33 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The winner in each category gets $100 and second place in each gets $50. The winner will also be our spokesperson for Funington 2017. You’ll go on WSAZ with us, do a radio interview and take part in a video we film. So show us how outgoing you are!
Funington is an event where the CVB hooks up with Camden Park, Greater Huntington Parks, Heritage Farm and Huntington Museum of Art to present something for kids to do every weekday during June and July. For instructions on how to submit your video, go to www.visithuntingtonwv.org/funington-contest . But hurry, contest ends on May 26.