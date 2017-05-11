Cedar Point General Manager and Wie establish endowment at Marshall University Foundation

Jason and Kimberly McClure, a couple who are both Marshall University alumni, have recently established a scholarship endowment at the Marshall University Foundation Inc.

“My career has taken my wife and me away from West Virginia and Marshall,” said Jason McClure, who is the general manager of Cedar Point Park in Sandusky, Ohio. “We have been thinking recently of how we could get involved with the state, albeit from a geographical distance. Marshall became the obvious avenue, as it not only played a key role in preparing us for our professional future, but it is also where we met.”

The Jason R. and Kimberly L. McClure Scholarship will benefit both undergraduate and graduate Marshall students of any major, whether they are in- or out-of-state residents.

“My advice for today’s student is not to limit yourself,” Jason McClure said. “Achievement is always within you. Be bold. Be persistent in searching for that convergence of yourself and your purpose. Once you find it, grab a hold and commit fully; success and fulfillment will follow.”

For questions about a student’s eligibility for the Jason R. and Kimberly L. McClure Scholarship, please contact the Office of Financial Aid at Marshall University. For questions about starting a scholarship at Marshall, please contact Krystle Davis at the Marshall University Foundation by phone at 304-696-6781 or by e-mail at nichols50@marshall.edu.