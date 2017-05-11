Marshall offers ‘DIY’ upholstery class through July

Marshall University is offering a “do-it-yourself” upholstery class beginning June 5 for those in the community who would like to learn how to reupholster and repair furniture.

John Richardson, an upholsterer for the university’s residence halls, said the class is $159 for eight sessions, with two-and-a-half hours dedicated to each session.

“The class is much more than just the art of upholstery,” Richardson said. “Each student has their own goals as well as their own chairs to recover. We learn safety in a work environment, how to handle tools and air equipment as well as upholstery and woodworking tools. We build self-esteem. We prove that no matter what strength you have, or skills you possess, you can achieve your goal and in this case, it’s upholstering a chair.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs and fabric for the class, which is limited to six students and is open to ages 18 to adult. Sessions will take place June 5, 12, 19, 26 and continue July 3, 10, 17 and 24. Each session will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on a Monday in the university’s air-conditioned Dewco Building behind Huntington’s 5thAvenue Sheetz.

Interested participants can register directly at http://epay.wvsto.com/MarshallContinuingEducation/2017-Courses-C13.aspx.

For more information about the DIY upholstery class, contact Marshall University’s Center for Continuing Education at mccallist118@live.marshall.edu or call 304-696-6649.