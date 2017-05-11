Bluefield, Moundsville, New Cumberland, Princeton, St. Albans host Municipal Sales and Use Tax training sessions

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Five municipalities across the state are hosting training sessions for businesses that will begin imposing a Municipal Sales and Use Tax on July 1. Representatives from the West Virginia State Tax Department will be on hand to help businesses and taxpayers understand how to comply with reporting requirements for the new tax.

Bluefield, Moundsville, New Cumberland, Princeton and St. Albans have each scheduled training sessions during the months of May and June. Business representatives and taxpayers are encouraged to attend and learn about topics ranging from exemptions, municipal boundaries, information required when filing returns electronically and by paper, special rules for deliveries, contractors and a variety of other topics. Questions will be welcomed.

Sessions are as follows:

Bluefield : Monday, May 15, at 5 p.m., Bluefield Parks and Recreation Center, 1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield.

Princeton : Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m., Council Chambers room at City Hall, 100 Courthouse Road, Princeton.

Moundsville : Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m., Moundsville Training Center (former Penitentiary), 818 Jefferson Avenue, Moundsville. The entrance to the training center is on the Eighth Street side of the building.

New Cumberland : Wednesday, May 31, 2017 6 p.m., City Building at 104 N. Court St., New Cumberland.

St. Albans , Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Police and Fire Station Building, 51 6th Avenue, St. Albans.

State Tax Commissioner Dale Steager said he is hoping these training sessions make the upcoming transition in July less stressful for businesses and their customers and help increase tax knowledge and compliance across the state.

“We take any chance we get to help people understand reporting requirements because it’s better for these communities and for the state.,” Steager said. “We get many questions from taxpayers wondering if they have been wrongly charged or who think a store is in city limits when it might not actually be.

“We are always happy to answer questions and consider issues that taxpayers bring to us. We are approaching this as a customer service initiative. If we can help business representatives understand the issues now, collecting and filing returns later should go more smoothly for everyone,” Steager said.

Steager encouraged representatives of the remaining five municipalities – Follansbee, Shepherdstown, Sistersville, Wardensville and Wayne – to set up training sessions before they begin charging the new tax July 1. As of that date, the total municipalities in the Mountain State charging a Municipal Sales and Use Tax will be 38.

“Understanding how to charge tax on pizza purchased and picked up at a store versus pizza delivered outside of city limits, for example, is important to local businesses. Understanding similar issues through these training sessions will save people headaches a few months down the road,” Steager said.

For more information, or to schedule a training session for your municipality, please e-mail the agency at tax.commissioner@wv.gov or call 304-558-0751.