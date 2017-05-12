Coopers Rock State Forest to host 6th Annual Morgantown Migratory Bird Day May 13, 2017

Cooper's Rock, WV Dept. of Commerce

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia (ACCA) will celebrate Morgantown Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Coopers Rock State Forest. The celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a guided bird walk on the Raven Rock Trail. After the walk, participants may gather in the pavilion near the overlook to enjoy coffee, a live raptor presentation at 10 a.m., a bird walk for children at 11 a.m. and another live raptor presentation at noon. Ongoing activities in the pavilion will include children’s crafts, owl pellet dissection and educational displays. All events are free, family friendly and open to the public.





International Migratory Bird Day is celebrated annually at nature centers, zoos and parks across the Americas. The theme for 2017 is “Helping Birds Along the Way,” which celebrates the importance of stopover sites — crucial refuges where migratory birds rest and refuel before continuing their remarkable journeys. Migratory flights can stretch thousands of miles across continents and oceans, and birds depend upon a handful of resource-rich and strategically located habitats to acquire the energy-rich fat stores they need to survive.



To learn more about this event, email Katie Fallon at katie@accawv.org . For information about Coopers Rock State Forest, visit www.coopersrockstateforest.com

