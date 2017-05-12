Most read
Coopers Rock State Forest to host 6th Annual Morgantown Migratory Bird Day May 13, 2017
International Migratory Bird Day is celebrated annually at nature centers, zoos and parks across the Americas. The theme for 2017 is “Helping Birds Along the Way,” which celebrates the importance of stopover sites — crucial refuges where migratory birds rest and refuel before continuing their remarkable journeys. Migratory flights can stretch thousands of miles across continents and oceans, and birds depend upon a handful of resource-rich and strategically located habitats to acquire the energy-rich fat stores they need to survive.
The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia is a Morgantown-based 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving the region’s wild birds through research, education and rehabilitation. To learn more about this event, email Katie Fallon at katie@accawv.org. For information about Coopers Rock State Forest, visit www.coopersrockstateforest.com.