DEVELOPING... Former Social Security Judge Pleads Guilty
Saturday, May 13, 2017 - 02:24 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Daugherty had been accused of participating in a scheme with former Kentucky attorney Eric Conn to defraud the SSA of disability payments. The 81-year-old former judge has agreed to pay $609,000 to the government as part of the guilty plea in which he faces up to four years in federal prison when sentenced in August.
When the allegations began building, the judge was found unconscious in his vehicle on a church parking lot. The incident had been labeled as a possible suicide attempt when reported in 2013. The initial allegations involving Conn and Daugherty arose in 2011 as part of a whistleblower styled report by certain SSA Huntington office employees.
The reports originate from the Lexington Herald Leader and WSAZ TV.