Huntingtotn Police Memorial Scheduled Monday
Sunday, May 14, 2017 - 03:06 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The service honors officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The event is open to the public. In the event of rain, the service will take place in the Municipal Courtroom.