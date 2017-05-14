Huntingtotn Police Memorial Scheduled Monday

 Sunday, May 14, 2017 - 03:06 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65 will conduct its annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service at 5 p.m. Monday, May 15, in front of the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St.

The service honors officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The event is open to the public. In the event of rain, the service will take place in the Municipal Courtroom.

