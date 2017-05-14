West Huntington Accident Kills One

A Sunday afternoon three car accident at W. 11th Street and Madison Avenue has left one person dead and at least four people were transported to the hospital. According to reports, a brown car ran a stop sign striking a white car which flipped over and landed on a Yellow Cab.

The driver of the car that allegedly ran the stop sign took off on foot and has not been located, according to Huntington Police.

The accident occurred about 2 p.m. on May 14.

Due to possible entrapment, the Huntington Fire Department responded. Photos of