Marshall Eye Surgeons to host event on facial aging

 Monday, May 15, 2017
Rene S. Rodriguez-Sains, M.D., FACS, of Marshall Eye Surgeons will host an event on facial aging at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at its 331 Laidley Street, Suite 201, location in Charleston.

 

Rodriguez-Sains, an oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, will lead a question-and-answer session with participants and help individuals better understand and fight the signs of facial aging. Attendees will receive complimentary mini-consultations with Rodriguez-Sains and a 20 percent discount on non-surgical procedures.

Rodriguez-Sains has more than 33 years of experience in the diagnosis and treatment of eyelid and eye tumors, lid repair and reconstruction, ptosis and lacrimal problems, as well as eyelid cosmetic surgery and the use of Botox®, Juvederm® and other fillers.

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. To make a reservation or get more information, please call 304-746-8990.

