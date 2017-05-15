Most read
Marshall Eye Surgeons to host event on facial aging
Monday, May 15, 2017 - 02:14 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Rodriguez-Sains, an oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, will lead a question-and-answer session with participants and help individuals better understand and fight the signs of facial aging. Attendees will receive complimentary mini-consultations with Rodriguez-Sains and a 20 percent discount on non-surgical procedures.
Rodriguez-Sains has more than 33 years of experience in the diagnosis and treatment of eyelid and eye tumors, lid repair and reconstruction, ptosis and lacrimal problems, as well as eyelid cosmetic surgery and the use of Botox®, Juvederm® and other fillers.
The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. To make a reservation or get more information, please call 304-746-8990.