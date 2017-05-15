Marshall School of Medicine’s graduate education programs rank high on national survey

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s graduate medical education programs have ranked significantly above the national mean on the 2016-2017 Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) Resident and Faculty Survey, the school announced today.

The assessment, conducted annually by the ACGME, surveys medical residents for their feedback in six different areas of accreditation compliance, including duty hours, faculty, evaluation, educational content, resources and patient safety/teamwork. Those scores are then compared with other institutions around the country. In every category, Marshall’s rank was above the national mean.

Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education, says the positive feedback from Marshall residents ranked the school very highly in terms of program satisfaction.

“We are very pleased that Marshall has been recognized for its diligence in providing quality educational experiences,” Wehner said. “The school has worked hard to ensure our residents receive superior clinical training and congratulations go out to the individual training programs that make these results possible.”

The school also scored well in terms of faculty satisfaction with regard to the residency programs. Faculty were asked to respond to questions in the same categories as the residents, with the exception of duty hours. Again, the school ranked above the national mean in all areas.

In congratulating Wehner and others in graduate medical education, Dean Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., also announced Marshall’s training programs are in full compliance with national standards.

“In April, we received the ACGME accreditation letter informing us that all fifteen programs are in compliance,“ Shapiro said. “Moreover, they commended Dr. Wehner and her team for demonstrated substantial compliance with the institutional requirements. This glowing report is a testament to the outstanding work by our central GME office, the clinical departments and our hospital partners, all of whom are essential to the success of the graduate medical education teaching environment. ”

The school of medicine’s residency and fellowship programs include family and community health, sports medicine, internal medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, interventional cardiology, hematology-oncology, nephrology, pulmonary, medicine/pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopaedic surgery, pediatrics, psychiatry and surgery.

Residents, or “house officers,” are physicians who have graduated from medical school and are in specialty training, which lasts from a minimum of three to some times in excess of seven years.