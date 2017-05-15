Marshall’s WMUL-FM receives 18 Hermes Creative Awards

Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, received five (5) Platinum Awards, seven (7) Gold Awards and six (6) Honorable Mention Awards in The Hermes Creative Awards 2016-17 Competition. The winners were named in a letter dated Monday, April 10, 2017, from Dallas, Texas.

“These platinum awards are outstanding accomplishments in recognizing our broadcasting students as having produced some of the best news packages, sports packages, sports programs, sports play-by-play and editorial/public affairs programs in the country,” said Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM. “I am proud and grateful for the honor these Hermes Creative Awards bestow on WMUL-FM, the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the College of Arts and Media, and Marshall University. The Gold Awards are further tributes to the news reporting/podcasts, newscasts, sports programs, promos and public service announcement production skills of our broadcast students in competition with professional practitioners.”

The Platinum Award-winning entries by WMUL-FM were in the categories of Audio News and Sports Feature Package/Podcast, Audio Editorial, Audio Sports Magazine Program and Audio Sports Play-by-Play Programming.

AUDIO NEWS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“West Virginia Makes Festival” written and produced by Rebecca Turnbull, a junior from Bridgeport, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Friday, October 7, 2016.

AUDIO SPORTS FEATURE PACKAGES/PODCAST

“A Compilation of Work on the Standout Athlete of the Week Segment” written and announced by special correspondent Dylan Stone, a junior from Henderson, broadcast during “Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia” on Fridays, December 16, 23 and 30, 2016. The Standout Athletes of the Week featured were Doug Workman from Point Pleasant High School, Lauryn Antolock from East Fairmont High School and Chandler Stacy from Spring Valley High School.

AUDIO EDITORIAL/PUBLIC AFFAIRS

“Impact of the Travel Ban Presidential Executive Order on the Marshall University Campus” with the host of this panel discussion, Kyra Biscarner, a sophomore from Marysville, Michigan, was broadcast Friday, February 24, 2017 and made available online. The producer of the program was Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton. The members of the panel included Dr. Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University; Dr. Tammy Johnson, executive director of admissions and international student services; and Stephanie Hurley Collier, executive director of INTO at Marshall University.

AUDIO SPORTS MAGAZINE PROGRAM



“The Conference USA Report: Week 9 – Halloween Spooktacular 5” broadcast Friday, October 30, 2015. The students who participated in this broadcast/podcast are:

Scott Hall, a graduate from Stephens City, Virginia (Host);

Alec Hildebeidel, a recent graduate from Bel Air, Maryland (Reporter);

Akira Uchida, a recent master’s degree graduate from Fujimi City, Japan (Reporter);

Adam Polsky, a senior from Manchester, New Jersey (Reporter);

Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton (Reporter);

Braxton Crisp, a recent graduate from Huntington (Reporter);

Mark Hess, a junior from Huntington (Reporter).

AUDIO SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY PROGRAMMING

WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall football versus University of Pittsburgh played at the Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saturday, October 7, 2016. The students calling the football game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:

Play-by-Play announcer — Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton;

Color Commentator – James Collier, a recent graduate from Worthington, Kentucky;

Statistician— Luke Creasy, a junior from Huntington;

Spotter— Dylan Stone, a junior from Henderson;

Engineer— Sage Shavers, a senior from Charleston.

The Gold Award-winning entries by WMUL-FM were in the categories Audio Newscast, Audio News and Sports Package/Podcast, Audio Sports Program, Audio Promos and Audio Public Service Announcements.

AUDIO NEWSCAST

The “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Monday, November 14, 2016. The students who participated in this newscast are:

Austin Creel, a junior from Parkersburg (Producer);

Rebecca Turnbull, a junior from Bridgeport (Anchor);

Kyra Biscarner, sophomore from Marysville, Michigan (Anchor);

Nathan Thomas, a senior from Charleston (Weather);

Jacob Queen, a freshman from Huntington (Sports Anchor).

AUDIO NEWS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“One Room Schoolhouse” written and produced by Rebecca Turnbull, a junior from Bridgeport, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Thursday, March 17, 2016.

AUDIO SPORTS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“Vedvik Named Player of the Week” written and produced by Luke Creasy, a junior from Huntington, broadcast during Herd Roundup, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.

AUDIO SPORTS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“McKenzie Akers Returns,” written and produced by Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of NewsCenter 88,” Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, and also made available online.

AUDIO SPORTS PROGRAM

“Herd Roundup” with hosts Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton, and Luke Creasy, a junior from Huntington, broadcast Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, 2016.

AUDIO PROMOS

“WMUL-FM Car Bash,” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation Friday, Oct. 7. through Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, written and produced by Nick Herrick, a junior from Petersburg, and featuring the voice talents of Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton, and Kyra Biscarner, a sophomore from Marysville, Michigan.

AUDIO PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

“Domestic Violence” an in-house public service announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Public Service Announcement rotation Sunday, April 10, 2016, and still in rotation, written and produced by Nick Herrick, a junior from Petersburg.

The Honorable Mention Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were in the categories Audio Newscast, Audio News Program, Audio News Package/Podcast, and Audio Public Service Announcements.

AUDIO NEWSCAST

The “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The students who participated in this newscast are:

Spencer DuPuis, a freshman from Leesburg, Virginia (Producer);

Amanda Reesman, a graduate student from Sarver, Pennsylvania (Anchor);

Brian Leonard, a senior from Huntington (Anchor);

Tristan Poston, a freshman from Huntington (Weather);

Dylan Stone, a junior from Henderson (Sports).

AUDIO NEWSCAST

The “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. The students who participated in this newscast are:

Austin Creel, a junior from Parkersburg; (Producer);

Tom Jenkins, a junior from Glen Falls, New York; (Anchor);

Kyra Biscarner, a sophomore from Marysville, Michigan; (Anchor);

Rebecca Turnbull, a junior from Bridgeport; (Weather);

Marquez Davila, a senior from Sterling, Virginia (Sports Anchor).

AUDIO NEWS PROGRAM

“46th Annual Marshall University Plane Crash Memorial Ceremony,” a live remote with hosts of the program Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton; Sage Shavers, a senior from Charleston; and Rebecca Turnbull, a junior from Bridgeport, broadcast Monday, November 14, 2016. The remote broadcast was produced by Michael Stanley, a graduate from Hamlin.

AUDIO NEWS PROGRAM

“In the Know: Marshall This Week,” with hosts of the program Amanda Reesman, a graduate student from Sarver, Pennsylvania, and Brian Leonard, a senior from Huntington, broadcast Friday, March 10, 2017.

AUDIO NEWS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“Sexual Assault Alert,” written and produced by Rebecca Turnbull, a junior from Bridgeport, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Monday, October 24, 2016.

AUDIO PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

“Skin Cancer,” an in-house public service announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Public Service Announcement rotation Friday, May 20, 2016, and is still in rotation, written and produced by Nick Herrick, a junior from Petersburg.

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and evaluated by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition created to honor outstanding creativity, skill, craft and talent in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. All entries are judged on a point system in areas including creativity, design, innovation, presentation and technical merit while at the same time promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. There were approximately 6,000 entries in The Hermes Creative Awards 2017 Competition from throughout the United States and 22 other countries.

The Hermes Creative Awards offer three levels of award recognition. The Platinum Award is received by those entries that exceed a high standard of excellence while serving as a benchmark for the industry. The Gold Award is judged to exceed the high standards of the industry’s norm. The Honorable Mention Award is awarded to those entries that meet the expectations of the judges. The three levels of winners, which are fifteen percent for Platinum, twenty-two percent for Gold and eleven percent of the total entries for Honorable Mention, are listed on The Hermes Creative Awards 2017 website at www.hermesawards.com.