Marshall University Forensic Science program celebrates 20 years of graduates

 Monday, May 15, 2017
Marshall University’s forensic science program celebrated its 20th graduating class Saturday, May 6, when 17 students walked across the stage to receive their master’s degrees in forensic science.

Under the direction of Dr. Terry Fenger, the program celebrated its first graduating class in 1997 with only eight graduates.


“We have had 325 students graduate from our program since its beginning,” Fenger said. “Alumni of our program are employed at the FBI, CIA and countless state agencies and laboratories across the world.”

Fenger said in addition to the core curriculum, students in the program complete at least one area of emphasis including DNA analysis, digital forensics, crime scene investigation and forensic chemistry.

The Master of Science in Forensic Science graduate program has ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for national assessment test scores in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

To learn more about the forensic science graduate program, visit www.marshall.edu/forensics.

