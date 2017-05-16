Huntington Police Hunting for Driver of Car Involved in Fatality

The victim of a fatal Sunday three car crash at Madison Avenue and 11th St. West in Huntington has been identified.

Ronald Mannis, 44, of Charleston, died in the crash near the intersection. Three others were injured. Three vehicles were involved including a taxi. The impact knocked one vehicle upside down.

Police believe that one driver ran a stop sign and then ran on foot from the scene. A photo of the vehicle involved and its license plate is posted; however, this does not guarantee that the driver had a title to the vehicle. Photo is to help possible identification of the man who took off.