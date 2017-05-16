Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Careful... do not touch OD victim... Has Gray Death hit Huntington?
- Marine Corps veteran named director at Marshall
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
- Senior Tynikki Crook Honored with Marshall Win Over Southern Miss
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Huntington's Hammer Hits Seasonal Offensive, Defensive Highs
- West Huntington Accident Kills One
Huntington Police Hunting for Driver of Car Involved in Fatality
Ronald Mannis, 44, of Charleston, died in the crash near the intersection. Three others were injured. Three vehicles were involved including a taxi. The impact knocked one vehicle upside down.
Police believe that one driver ran a stop sign and then ran on foot from the scene. A photo of the vehicle involved and its license plate is posted; however, this does not guarantee that the driver had a title to the vehicle. Photo is to help possible identification of the man who took off.