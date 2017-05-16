ATF investigating theft of 100 guns at Barboursville Pawn Shop

Sportsman's closed Monday as investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms arrived to gather evidence.

Thieves broke through a wall and stole over 100 guns at Sportman's Gun and Pawn, 6400 U.S. Route 60 E., during the overnight hours of May 14-15. After ransacking the pawnshop, they rammed through a ceiling and took hundreds from the Giovanni's Pizza register next door.

A Facebook social media post from the store said they will reopen Tuesday.

We will try to keep everyone updated on info that may help lead to an arrest of who was responsible for this, any video that was recovered or pictures will be shared as we get done processing all the cameras," the post said. It continues that anyone with a gun on pawn or on layaway should call in the next few days to inquire whether it has been stolen.

Law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert, according to reports.



