Witness Charged with Tampering, Vandalism in Pike County Murder Investigation
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 01:04 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
- One count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree
- One count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree
Manley is alleged to have destroyed a GPS device used in the investigation. The charges Manley faces are not uncommon when a witness destroys such a device used in a government investigation.