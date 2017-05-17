Witness Charged with Tampering, Vandalism in Pike County Murder Investigation

 Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 01:04 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
COLUMBUS, Ohio)—A witness has been charged with destruction of a GPS device as part of the investigation into the murders of eight members of the Rhoden Family in Pike County.

James Manley, 40, of Pike County was charged with:

  • One count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree
  • One count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree

 

Manley is alleged to have destroyed a GPS device used in the investigation. The charges Manley faces are not uncommon when a witness destroys such a device used in a government investigation.

