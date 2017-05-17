W.Va. AG Leads Coalition in Pushing Rollback of Job-Killing Regulations

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led an 8-state coalition in establishing a list of federal regulations that should be repealed, replaced or modified.





The letter follows a request for public comment from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as to what regulations should be considered appropriate for change.



“During the Obama Administration, we experienced first-hand the devastating effects of unlawful executive overreach on jobs and our States’ local energy economies,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote. “We welcome the opportunity to participate in the process of scaling back these unlawful regulations, restoring the rule of law, and ultimately, returning key decisions about energy production and priorities to the States and their citizens.”



The letter highlights the EPA’s need to review a number of Obama-era regulations, streamline the process for allowing states to administer their own water permitting programs and revise regulations to improve the way individual states implement federal rules.



Some specific regulations recommended for repeal, replacement or modification include:



• The so-called “Clean Power Plan”

• The Waters of the United States rule

• Mercury and Air Toxics Standards

• Oil and Gas Methane New Source Performance Standards

• The Greenhouse Gas Reporting rule



The Attorney General has been instrumental in fighting federal overreach. This includes winning a historic and unprecedented stay of the so-called Clean Power Plan at the U.S. Supreme Court and securing a nationwide stay blocking enforcement of the Waters of the United States rule.



West Virginia signed the letter with attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina.



Read a full copy of the letter and list of recommended regulations at The letter follows a request for public comment from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as to what regulations should be considered appropriate for change.“During the Obama Administration, we experienced first-hand the devastating effects of unlawful executive overreach on jobs and our States’ local energy economies,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote. “We welcome the opportunity to participate in the process of scaling back these unlawful regulations, restoring the rule of law, and ultimately, returning key decisions about energy production and priorities to the States and their citizens.”The letter highlights the EPA’s need to review a number of Obama-era regulations, streamline the process for allowing states to administer their own water permitting programs and revise regulations to improve the way individual states implement federal rules.Some specific regulations recommended for repeal, replacement or modification include:• The so-called “Clean Power Plan”• The Waters of the United States rule• Mercury and Air Toxics Standards• Oil and Gas Methane New Source Performance Standards• The Greenhouse Gas Reporting ruleThe Attorney General has been instrumental in fighting federal overreach. This includes winning a historic and unprecedented stay of the so-called Clean Power Plan at the U.S. Supreme Court and securing a nationwide stay blocking enforcement of the Waters of the United States rule.West Virginia signed the letter with attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina.Read a full copy of the letter and list of recommended regulations at http://bit.ly/2rmhpGb

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus