Keith's Sister Prepared for Demolition & Dismantling , Partial Restoration Planned. IMAGES

The auditorium and stage , however, will be demolished. A high rise condo will replace the theater with the landmark portions separately preserved through the same process used at several 42nd Street structures, one of which is now the AMC 25 (Empire).

The Thomas Lamb atmospheric 'twin" sister of Huntington's Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in Flushing, N.Y. awaits significant demolition later in 2017, though many portions of the foyer and lobby will be preserved and restored.

Comparison photos presented to the Landmark Commission in NY did NOT illustrate conditions inside the auditorium, which the developer wants to demolish. Chris Kellberg shots in the gallery were taken inside the auditorium a few years ago illustrating that portions of it could be preserved. However, further investigation illustrates that the stage and backstage areas have been vandalized and most deteriorated. The lower portions of the auditorium has vandalism; the ornate plaster and decor seems repairable, though the atmospheric dome has been badly damage by a leaking roof and unheated conditions.

Chris Kellberg, a photographer , author of RKO FLUSHING , and preservationist who visited Huntington's Keith Albee Performing Arts Center during the 2013 gala, would like to see the entire structure preserved, but regretfully suggests that the foyer and lobby may be the only option at present unless a non-profit entity or a financial angel steps forward quickly.

Kellberg has seen the presentation documents and believes the intent is as stated --- removal and restoration of portions of the landmark, then reinstallation as has been done at the Apollo , Lyric and other 42nd Street movie palaces.





"The plans are detailed enough and there are many precedents," Kellberg told HNN. "They actually make a case for "why not the entire theatre". This will be more expensive than to repair in place but will reduce tower construction costs. The last cost estimate for the project, reported by the NY Post in 2011, was $160 Million; up from $90M in 2005. The current owner hopes to market units at $1,300/sq. ft., which is extremely high for Flushing, where several thousand high end condos are under construction in the immediate area.

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) stock price is trending at 52 week lows and the Market Cap is $290M so it remains to be seen how this $200M+ project will be funded. It is known that the other two Xinyuan New York properties were aided by the controversial EB-5 program currently under congressional scrutiny.

As for the considerable remains of the rest of the theatre a valuation has never been done and there are tens of thousands of square feet left of the 82,000 sq. ft. building. Those remains could fetch a good price in auction, although their greatest value are left right where they are.

I don't believe the lobby fountain, which was taken out when the theatre became a triplex around 1977, was mentioned. The second Developer, Boymelgreen, did promise to bring it back. There is no technical reason why it could not be restored and that is how it was presented, although the coffered ceiling in the ticket lobby will be a challenge. The lobby and foyer are about 4000 sq. ft.





https://www.6sqft.com/landmarks-approves-plans-to-disassemble-rko-keiths... , a PDF of the presentation with photos is available. It's a large PDF of about 150 pages.

http://www1.nyc.gov/assets/lpc/downloads/pdf/presentation-materials/2017...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/220242754654213/

, a member of Save the Flushing RKO, wrote Wednesday:

Although the Landmarks Preservation Commission on Tuesday approved the plans for the restoration of the ticket lobby and grand foyer of the RKO Keith's, that doesn't necessarily mean the demolition of the rest of the theater is inevitable. The question remains whether the current owner of the property will proceed with the condo project. He says they will, but we have heard that many times before by previous owners. In the end, it's a dollar-and-cents decision on whether to go ahead. The developer will proceed if he believes the project will provide a satisfactory return on investment, and if he is able to secure the necessary financing for the project. Both of those items are determined by a range of factors, including interest rates, the current and projected state of the general economy, and most importantly the projected demand for the finished product. All of those factors can change day-to-day, and will be carefully evaluated by the developer and its lenders. Previous owners decided against developing the property, and chose to sell it rather than proceed. That could well happen again.

At any rate, the report issued by the engineers hired by the developers show the perilous condition of the ticket lobby and grand foyer. They say they are planning to begin preserving those areas in coming weeks, as a precursor to restoration. The deterioration shown in the report's photographs is alarming, and if preservation and restoration isn't done fairly soon there might not be much left to save. The report doesn't address the condition of the rest of the theater since there are no plans to restore it, but there's no reason to think it's in any better condition than the ticket lobby and grand foyer.

So what would happen if the current owner decides not to proceed with the condo development? They could sell it once again to another developer or other interested party. If there is any hope of restoring the theater in its entirety, the property would have to be purchased soon by some non-profit entity committed to bring the RKO back to life as a theater. But time is running out. If the current plans go forward, the wrecking ball will start the process by this fall. The sad, sad story of the RKO Keith's may soon be coming to an end.

IMAGE CREDITS: Theater Historical Society; AYON STUDIO; Chris Kellberg; Chris Hayes; After the Final Curtain; Tony Rutheford; Jeff Hedgecock; Razum Media; Whitney Cox; Some from Presentation of AYON Studio May 2017 at Landmark Preservation Commission. Those from Keith Albee (Huntington) are to show what CAN be done with preservation of the entire building . However, the Huntington location was not neglected for 30 plus years with a leaking roof and left to self-demolition.