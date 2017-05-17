Automatic Weapon Fire Hits Homes on Huntington's Eighth Avenue

Huntington police have responded to apparent shots fire from an automatic weapon in the vicinity of the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. According to scanner reports, houses have bullet holes in them, but no injuries have been reported.

Early indications suggest an argument at Eighth Avenue and Fourth Street led to a black male pulling a gun. Subsequently, he allegedly drove past and fire shots from what a witness termed "a machine gun."

Scanner and other sources indicate that additional shots have been fired in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.

No other details are available.