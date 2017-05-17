Most read
- Careful... do not touch OD victim... Has Gray Death hit Huntington?
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Marine Corps veteran named director at Marshall
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Senior Tynikki Crook Honored with Marshall Win Over Southern Miss
- LETTER: Repeal Sewer Rate Increase
- Automatic Weapon Fire Hits Homes on Huntington's Eighth Avenue
- Huntington's Hammer Hits Seasonal Offensive, Defensive Highs
Automatic Weapon Fire Hits Homes on Huntington's Eighth Avenue
Early indications suggest an argument at Eighth Avenue and Fourth Street led to a black male pulling a gun. Subsequently, he allegedly drove past and fire shots from what a witness termed "a machine gun."
Scanner and other sources indicate that additional shots have been fired in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.
No other details are available.